Man dead after Norfolk shooting

The shooting happened in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road.

NORFOLK, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after police found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in the 800 block of E. Princess Anne Road Saturday just before 2a.m., the Norfolk Police Department said.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died from his wound, the department said.

The identity of the victim will be releases once the family is notified.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation, and detectives have not released a motive or any additional information.