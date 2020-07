Police say the shooting happened Sunday evening in the 12300 block of Sojourner Court. The man later died at the hospital.

Newport News police say a man died after he was shot Sunday evening in the 13200 block of Sojourner Court.

Police say the shooting happened at around 7:15 p.m.

When police got to the scene, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

If you can aid police in the investigation, call the area crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.