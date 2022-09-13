Man dies after shooting on E. Brambleton Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a tweet, police got the call around noon. When they arrived at the scene, which was on the 900 block of Brambleton Avenue, they found a man who had been shot.
That's right by the Citgo gas station at the intersection of Chapel Street.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released at this time.
There's no word yet on any possible suspects or what may have led to the shooting.
If you know anything that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.