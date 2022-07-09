Jurors hear opening statements, first witnesses in trial for man accused of killing ODU student in 2011

This case dates back to June 10, 2011. That’s the day Norfolk police found 20-year-old Chris Cummings shot to death in his home near Old Dominion University.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The trial for the man accused of killing an Old Dominion University student in 2011 began Wednesday morning.

Jury selection took nearly three hours in the case of Rashad Dooley.

During opening statements, Norfolk Deputy Commonwealth Attorney Cynthia Collard told jurors investigators revived this cold case by getting key testimony, phone records and more.

When Defense Attorney Eric Korslund got up, he told jurors this case is as “blistering cold” as it was when the crime happened.

This case dates back to June 10, 2011. That’s the day Norfolk Police found 20-year-old Chris Cummings shot to death in his home near Old Dominion University.

Collard told jurors she’ll prove this is about an attempted robbery to get marijuana and money from Cummings' home. She told them Cummings sold marijuana.

She said the home invasion ended with Cummings getting shot in the face and stomach. Collard said his roommate Jake Carey also got shot five times but survived.

Norfolk police arrested four men in the crime last year, one of them being the defendant.

A judge dismissed charges against Kwaume Edwards and Ahmad Watson. The fourth man, Javon Doyle, will have a retrial in the case at a later date.

Collard said she intends to call inmates during this trial who will testify that Dooley told them he was involved.

Dooley’s attorney told jurors his client did not commit this murder. He said he will show evidence from cellphone records showing Dooley’s phone pinging off cell towers in Hampton around the time of the shootings.

Korslund showed photos of a pile of money and marijuana that investigators found in Cummings’ home following his death. He said it is complete speculation for prosecutors to say the crime happened for those items.

He said there is no doubt a murder took place, and the evidence of the bloody scene will show that. But he said his client isn’t responsible.

Cummings’ father, James Cummings, also took the stand on Wednesday. He broke down looking at photos of his son and talking about his outgoing nature to jurors.