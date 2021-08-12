Arrests made in 2011 murder of ODU student Christopher Cummings

Christopher Cummings was the nephew of Congressman Elijah Cummings. Four men have now been arrested for his murder as well as shooting & injuring Cummings' roommate.

Norfolk police say they have arrested four people in connection to a 2011 cold case killing of an Old Dominion University student.

Christopher Cummings was shot and killed in 2011 in his home, which was just off of ODU campus on West 42nd Street. Cummings' roommate was also hurt in the shooting.

Investigators said the home had been burglarized before the murder.

Cummings, who was 20 at the time of his death, was the nephew of Congressman Elijah Cummings, the late U.S. Representative from Baltimore.

On Thursday, Norfolk Police announced four men are facing multiple charges stemming from the deadly shooting.

32-year-old Kwaume L. Edwards, 31-year-old Javon L. Doyle, 30-year-old Ahmad R. Watson, and 28-year-old Rashad D. Dooley have been indicted on 15 charges each. All four men are from Newport News.

"For more than a decade now, investigators have been relentless in their efforts to solve this case," said Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone in a news release. "They have followed up on every lead necessary to ensure the Norfolk Police Department was able to deliver justice to both the surviving victim and to the Cummings family. I want to recognize all the hard work and the level of commitment and professionalism of all those who were involved in bringing this investigation to a close."

#NPDNews Norfolk Police charge four suspects in connection with 10-year-old homicide case. For more details, please visit: https://t.co/8NpqBOu7n6



Special thanks to @USMarshalsHQ for their assistance with these arrests. pic.twitter.com/mdHgOmiPvJ — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 12, 2021

All four suspects are charged with the following:

Homicide

First-degree murder

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

Use of a firearm in commission of first-degree murder

Burglary with the intent to commit murder with a deadly weapon

Conspiracy to commit burglary with a deadly weapon

Use of a firearm in commission of an armed burglary

Aggravated malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in commission of aggravated malicious wounding

Attempted second-degree murder

Use of a firearm in attempted commission of second-degree murder

Two counts each of discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling

Attempted robbery

Use of a firearm in commission of a robbery