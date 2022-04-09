Man killed in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a homicide after a shooting late Saturday evening.
Just after 10 p.m., an acoustic sensor called a Shotspotter activated in the 800 block of 33rd Street, indicating to police that a shooting had happened there. Officers were dispatched to the area and found a man with gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the homicide is ongoing. If you have any information about this shooting, please call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.