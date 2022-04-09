Man killed in Newport News shooting

Police are investigating the Saturday night shooting death as a homicide.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a homicide after a shooting late Saturday evening.

Just after 10 p.m., an acoustic sensor called a Shotspotter activated in the 800 block of 33rd Street, indicating to police that a shooting had happened there. Officers were dispatched to the area and found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.