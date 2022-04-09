Thieves got away with two cars within less than one hour, Norfolk family says

In this case, the family says thieves worked around security measures that were in place.

NORFOLK, Va. — A family in Norfolk is sounding the alarm and warning the community about car theft. Doorbell camera footage shows a team of suspects taking off with two of their cars in less than an hour's time frame.

Although car thefts have been trending up in Norfolk, the family 13News Now spoke with in Colonial Heights never thought they would fall victim.

They said they locked their cars, didn't leave anything valuable inside them and kept the keys at the house. Plus, they had a WiFi-based camera surveillance system.

Chlesea Chandler recounted walking outside of her home on Norman Avenue to neither of the family cars there, "We didn't immediately think theft. That wasn't our first thought. We were just like, huh, that's weird."

Chandler and Derrick Edwards said they called police, after realizing it was a case of theft.

"When we watched the video, we couldn't believe that they were in and out each time, with each vehicle they took within a minute or two," said Edwards.

"The video" is their neighbor's surveillance from the pre-dawn hours of August 31.

"We checked our [surveillance video] and there was nothing there, which we thought was odd. And we later found out that it's a possibility for thieves to jam your Wi-Fi system, which is what happened to us," said Chandler.

Footage shows at least two getaway cars and multiple unknown suspects at play. At about 5:10 a.m., they took off with Edwards' 2013 silver Ford Fusion with a large dent on the rear driver's side. Within the same hour, thieves scooped up Chandler's blue 2018 Toyota Highlander.

Both cars had South Carolina plates.

"I feel like our children are the most victimized here, because it was their stuff in the car, their pool floaties, their life jackets, their favorite blankets, their car seats," said Chandler.

Chandler also said a feeling of safety is compromised, "It's just really scary to think that they have no reservation."

Moreover, Chandler told 13News Now her major concern is not whether the cars turn up. "My major concern is that these people are caught, because they're just going to continue doing what they're doing. More families are going to be hurt. And as we're seeing around the city, they're using these stolen cars to commit more crimes."