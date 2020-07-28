Man seriously injured in drive-by shooting in Virginia Beach

Investigators say the victim was walking down the street when someone from inside a moving car started shooting at him.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are working to learn more about a drive-by shooting that took place late Monday night in Virginia Beach and sent a man to the hospital.

Officers were sent to the 5400 block of Lynbrook Landing, not far from Diamond Springs Elementary School, just after 11:30 p.m. for a shooting.

Investigators learned a man was walking down the street when someone from a moving car started firing a gun at him.

Medics took him to a nearby hospital after he sustained serious gunshot wounds.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information.