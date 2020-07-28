Man seriously injured in drive-by shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are working to learn more about a drive-by shooting that took place late Monday night in Virginia Beach and sent a man to the hospital.
Officers were sent to the 5400 block of Lynbrook Landing, not far from Diamond Springs Elementary School, just after 11:30 p.m. for a shooting.
Investigators learned a man was walking down the street when someone from a moving car started firing a gun at him.
Medics took him to a nearby hospital after he sustained serious gunshot wounds.
No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information.
Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.