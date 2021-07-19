Police: Man shot and killed near Portsmouth Blvd. area

Portsmouth police says a 38-year-old man was found in the 600 block of Edwards street with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Authorities say a man died Sunday evening after being shot in a neighborhood near Portsmouth Boulevard.

Portsmouth police said they went out to the 600 block of Edwards Street on Sunday, July 18. That was after they got a call around 6:18 p.m. about a man who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot injury.

When officers got to the house, they found an injured 38-year-old man. Medics rushed the man to the hospital, where he died.

Police have not released any further information at this time and said the shooting is an active homicide investigation.

If you know anything about the incident that could help detectives, please call the Portsmouth Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.