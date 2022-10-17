Man shot on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk, police say

The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 200 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was hurt in a shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk Saturday morning, according to police.

The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 200 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, in the area of Young Terrace and the Neon District.

Police officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. after someone reported gunshots going off. Medics took the man to a hospital. He's hurt, but he's expected to be okay.

The police department didn't share information about what led to the shooting or any possible suspects.