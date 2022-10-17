Fire breaks out at Little Creek Marina in Norfolk, multiple boats sink

An investigation is looking into the cause of the fire, and officials are working to notify boat owners.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk emergency officials and the U.S. Coast Guard were on the scene of a fire that broke out at the Little Creek Marina Monday morning.

That's in the East Beach area.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Norfolk Fire & Rescue received their first report of the blaze at 1:19 a.m. It was put out shortly after 3 a.m.

While details are limited at this time, officials confirmed that the fire had spread to three boats in total. All of them sank.

No one was hurt.

A fire broke out on a boat at Little Creek Marina around 1:20 this morning.



The fire impacted 3 boats, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.



They say 2 boats sank. The third floated off after the fire burnt the ropes and then sank.



📸: Eric West#13Daybreakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/1z74yCPja3 — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) October 17, 2022

Some stone still lingers off a a pole following this morning’s fire.



You can see two of the vessels submerged at the marina.

