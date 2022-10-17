Fire breaks out at Little Creek Marina in Norfolk, multiple boats sink

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk emergency officials and the U.S. Coast Guard were on the scene of a fire that broke out at the Little Creek Marina Monday morning.
That's in the East Beach area.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Norfolk Fire & Rescue received their first report of the blaze at 1:19 a.m. It was put out shortly after 3 a.m.
While details are limited at this time, officials confirmed that the fire had spread to three boats in total. All of them sank.
No one was hurt.
An investigation is looking into the cause of the fire, and officials are working to notify boat owners.
This is a developing story.