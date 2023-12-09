Man who admitted to accidentally shooting 14-year-old boy in Norfolk denied bond, gun still not found

Albert Sutton reportedly told police he was showing his gun to a group of teenagers on a Sunday when it accidentally went off and hit 14-year-old Amir Burnett.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — As 27-year-old Albert Sutton walked into a Norfolk courtroom, his hands cuffed in front of him with his head low, the family of 14-year-old Amir Burnett let out cries of pain.

The sight of the man who admitted to accidentally shooting the teenager became overwhelming for his aunt, grandmother, and other family members present in the courtroom.

According to court records obtained by 13News Now, Sutton told Norfolk Police he was with a group of teenagers, including his nephew, at the Crown Point Townhomes complex the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 2. That's when Sutton reportedly told investigators he went to put his gun in his waistband and that's when a round accidentally went off, hitting Burnett in the back.

Burnett later died after medics rushed him to the hospital.

Sutton's attorney told the judge he feels remorseful for what happened and has cooperated with authorities. When prosecutors called Sutton a "flight risk," referencing how he left the scene shortly after the shooting, his attorney argued he left because "he was scared."

In the courtroom, prosecutors said Sutton first told police officers on the scene that one of the teenagers accidentally fired the gun but later admitted he was the one handling his gun at the time it went off.

They added how investigators searched Sutton's home where he said he put the gun back in his closet where he usually keeps it, but no one ended up finding the gun. It remains missing to this day, which is why prosecutors asked the judge to keep Sutton incarcerated.

The judge denied Sutton's bond, saying, "a young man died because of this man's behavior." The judge added there was no reason he needed to show his gun to a group of children.

Burnett's family members told 13News Now off-camera they are relieved about the judge's decision, saying everything is "playing out as it should," but said this bond denial does not bring Amir back.

Amir's mother did not attend the hearing, as her family said she is planning her son's funeral.

Amir had just started his eighth-grade year at Norview Middle School where he had made it on his school's football team. His mother, Ny'Shell Traynham, called her son a selfless person who was trying to do well for his family by getting more involved in his love of sports.

Burnett's mother, Nyshell, says she hardly let her son out on his own...until this past weekend when she let him go out with a group of friends to watch football.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/xsbYmCbRwZ — Anne Sparaco (@AnneSparaco) September 4, 2023

We reached out to Norfolk Public Schools about any vigils or memorials planned for Amir, or if the school leaders had a statement regarding a loss of a student, but we did not hear back.

Sutton faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm. He is due back in court on Oct. 26 for his preliminary hearing.