Boy critically injured in third shooting incident in Norfolk in just over 12 hours

A police department spokesperson said this happened on Wyngate Drive, off of Raby Road, in the Crown Point Townhomes at around 12:35 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — A boy in Norfolk is the fourth shooting victim in the city in a span of just over 12 hours. The victim's age was not disclosed., but police described his injuries as "life-threatening."

A police department spokesperson said this happened on Wyngate Drive, off of Raby Road, in the Crown Point Townhomes at around 12:35 p.m.

They said a "person of interest" has been detained at the scene.

No other details have yet been provided.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit a tip on the P3 tips app. You never have to give your name.