One woman dead, one man injured after shooting in Norfolk overnight

It happened at Brambleton Avenue and Church Street at around 1 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman is dead after a double shooting in Norfolk early Sunday morning.

Norfolk Police Department investigators say the call came in just before 1 a.m.

It happened at the corner of Brambleton Ave and Church Street. It’s a busy intersection not far from downtown Norfolk.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police say a man is also injured. Medics took him to the hospital, and detectives say he should be OK.

This is one of two shootings in the city that happened within hours of each other.

13News Now is still working to learn more about this incident.