Man, woman shot to death in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead in the Willow Green area of the city.

Tuesday night, a release from police said officers were called out to the 1100 block of North Green Drive at 6:39 p.m.

Police found two people there who had been shot - a man and a woman. Officials said they were both declared dead at the scene.

Officials did not initially release their names.

A release from the department said investigators collected "evidence" from the crime scene, but the statement didn't clarify what that evidence was.

Police were not looking for any suspects by Tuesday night, but they were continuing the investigation.