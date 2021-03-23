Man found shot to death in Newport News parking lot

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Parkside at Charles Street Apartments. He died at the scene.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday night.

The call came in around 10:53 p.m. in the 100 block of Warks Crescent. That's at the Parkside at Charles Street Apartments.

When police got to the scene they found a man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are still investigating and looking for leads in the deadly shooting.