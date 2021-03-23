Man found shot to death in Newport News parking lot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday night.
The call came in around 10:53 p.m. in the 100 block of Warks Crescent. That's at the Parkside at Charles Street Apartments.
When police got to the scene they found a man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.
Detectives are still investigating and looking for leads in the deadly shooting.
If anyone has information about this shooting you can call Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887). Callers may remain totally anonymous and never have to testify in court.