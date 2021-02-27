Police investigate shooting at gas station on West Mercury Blvd in Hampton

Hampton police said a 25-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are looking for answers after a man was shot at a gas station overnight.

The Hampton Police Division said it received a call on Saturday, Feb. 27 around 12:36 a.m. about a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.

When officers arrived at the hospital they found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds. According to the investigation, he was at a gas station located in the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard when an unknown individual shot him.

The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Police said the gas station was also damaged by the gunfire.

There is currently no information on any possible suspects, and the incident remains under investigation at this time.