Bayport Credit Union in Hampton robbed, police searching for suspect

HAMPTON, Va. — Thursday afternoon, the Hampton Police Division said the Bayport Credit Union in the 1100 block of Big Bethel Road had been robbed, and they were looking for a suspect.
A release from the division said the robbery was reported just before 9:25 a.m.
Police said the suspect passed a note to the bank teller, indicating that he had a gun and wanted money.
According to investigators, the person took an unspecified amount of money before getting into a vehicle and driving off.
Police did not have any photos of the suspect they're looking for. He was described as a light-skinned black man who was wearing dark clothes. He had on a dark face mask.
If you know anything that could help police find the suspect, call Hampton Police at 757.727.6111 or the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.