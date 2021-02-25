x
Bayport Credit Union in Hampton robbed, police searching for suspect

Police said the suspect passed a note to the bank teller, indicating that he had a gun and wanted money. He took some, and left in a vehicle.
Credit: Megan Shinn, 13News Now

HAMPTON, Va. — Thursday afternoon, the Hampton Police Division said the Bayport Credit Union in the 1100 block of Big Bethel Road had been robbed, and they were looking for a suspect.

A release from the division said the robbery was reported just before 9:25 a.m.

Police said the suspect passed a note to the bank teller, indicating that he had a gun and wanted money.

According to investigators, the person took an unspecified amount of money before getting into a vehicle and driving off.

Police did not have any photos of the suspect they're looking for. He was described as a light-skinned black man who was wearing dark clothes. He had on a dark face mask.

If you know anything that could help police find the suspect, call Hampton Police at 757.727.6111 or the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.

    

