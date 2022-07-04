Man, woman shot in Portsmouth Fourth of July night

Police said a man and woman walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds Monday night.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating after a man and woman walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds Monday night.

According to a tweet from the department, the call came in just before 8:45 p.m.

Police said the man and woman are expected to survive.

Details are limited at this time. Police have yet to release any suspect information or where exactly the incident took place.