Third double shooting in a week in Portsmouth

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating the third pair of gunshot victims since June 29.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a situation where a man and woman were found shot in the 1200 and 1400 blocks of Highland Avenue on Sunday night.

This comes after two men walked into a Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, and a man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds near the 10th Block of Pine Needle Circle on Thursday.

Police found the latest victims while responding to a call that came in just after 10 p.m., the department said. They were transported to a hospital but police have not revealed the severity of their injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.