Third double shooting in a week in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a situation where a man and woman were found shot in the 1200 and 1400 blocks of Highland Avenue on Sunday night.
This comes after two men walked into a Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, and a man and a woman were found with gunshot wounds near the 10th Block of Pine Needle Circle on Thursday.
Police found the latest victims while responding to a call that came in just after 10 p.m., the department said. They were transported to a hospital but police have not revealed the severity of their injuries.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about any of these shootings, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also leave a tip online at P3Tips.com.