Mathews County man accused of killing parents at home, deputies say

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his parents at their home in New Point, Virginia, the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jonathan Moore, 24, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a knife in the commission of a felony.

The investigation began Wednesday, June 8, when Mathews County deputies looked into a report of a family of three missing from the New Point area of the county.

Jonathan Moore's family members hadn't heard from him or his parents, Adam and Melissa Moore (ages 51 and 49, respectively), since Monday, June 6. Deputies also learned that a vehicle owned by Adam Moore was missing, a 2015 Ford Lariat F150.

Deputies entered their home, located in the 400 block of White Point Lane in New Point, and found the bodies of Adam and Melissa Moore. Both of them were in the master bedroom and allegedly had multiple deep stab wounds.

As investigators looked into the deaths, they got warrants charging Jonathan Moore, who had left the area and wasn't believed to be a threat to the community, the Sheriff's Office said.