3 killed, 1 critically hurt in Portsmouth shooting; police say

Police haven't identified the victims yet. A tweet from the department did say that all four victims were adults, though.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Three people are dead and another is seriously hurt after someone opened fire near Effingham Street in Portsmouth Tuesday morning.

Investigators haven't said much about the circumstances that led up to the quadruple shooting in the 1500 block of Maple Avenue just after 9:30 a.m.

Police haven't identified the victims yet. A tweet from the department did say that all four victims were adults, though. There's no word on a suspect in the case.

These aren't the only shootings to happen in the city over the last day.

In two other shootings, a man was hurt in the 1000 block of 7th Street, and a man was shot to death in the 4500 block of George Washington Highway.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. You can also leave an anonymous tip online with P3Tips.