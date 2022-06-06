Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Portsmouth

Police said a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the 4500 block of George Washington Highway.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Dept. is investigating a homicide as of Monday evening.

The department said in a tweet that the incident happened in the 4500 block of George Washington Highway. That's where a man was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Details are limited at the time. Police have yet to release any suspect information.