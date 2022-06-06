Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Dept. is investigating a homicide as of Monday evening.
The department said in a tweet that the incident happened in the 4500 block of George Washington Highway. That's where a man was found dead from a gunshot wound.
Details are limited at the time. Police have yet to release any suspect information.
Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. You can also leave an anonymous tip online with the P3Tips app.