Plea hearing for Deja Taylor, mother of 6-year-old who shot Richneck Elementary teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The mother of the 6-year-old student accused in the Richneck Elementary School shooting will have a plea hearing instead of a bench trial next month.

Deja Taylor is criminally indicted of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor charge of endangering a child by reckless storage of a firearm. Her bench trial was originally set for August 15 in Newport News Circuit Court, but on Friday, it was changed to a plea hearing on the same day.

A judge requested that Taylor's attorney, James Ellenson, submit paperwork for a plea agreement by August 8.

Her son shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner on January 6 inside her classroom at Richneck.

The charges came after an investigation by the Newport News Police Department and the city's Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. The office said it "determined that the facts and the law" support charges against Taylor for those two offenses.

Following her indictment in April, she turned herself in at the Newport News City Jail but later posted $5,000 and was released on bond.