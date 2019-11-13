NORFOLK, Virginia — The woman charged in connection to the death of a four-year-old in Norfolk has pleaded guilty to homicide and child neglect.

Catherine Seals was charged with child neglect back in January, then indicted on felony homicide in May for Larkin Carr's death.

Larkin was found unconscious in his home last November with no pulse and bruises scattered across his body. He was taken to CHKD where he was pronounced dead.

Seals' 14-year-old son was charged with second-degree murder and is set to be tried as an adult in the case.

Seals was charged after her son followed by Larkin's father, Hank Smith Jr., who faces child abuse charges.

Investigators say Seals left Larkin in the care of her 14-year-old son before Larkin was found and that she nor Larkin's dad were around when the alleged took place. Seals and Smith were dating at the time.;

A medical examiner's report showed that Larkin died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen and had more than 80 bruises on his body at the time of his death.