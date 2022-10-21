New court documents shed light on disturbing details in missing Hampton kids case

Court documents said Timothy Truitt took the children, with the help of their mother Amelia Hamilton, and her father Michael Hamilton.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — New court documents shed light on the unsanitary conditions North Dakota authorities found two young children in, after police said their father abducted them from a Hampton Walmart over the weekend.

Deputies arrested Timothy Truitt and two other adults.

Authorities found Jaxon and Adriana Truitt more than 1,000 miles away in North Dakota on Monday after investigators issued an Amber Alert.

Court documents said Timothy Truitt took the children, with the help of their mother Amelia Hamilton, and her father Michael Hamilton.

An affidavit from Burleigh County said Michael Hamilton and Timothy Truitt told the children's guardian they wanted to buy the children clothes, so they went to a Hampton Walmart over the weekend. The two men left with the children when the guardian got distracted.

The paperwork said they met up with the children's mother and drove to North Dakota.

Investigators said deputies pulled over a red Kia with a Virginia license plate and found the two young children.

Documents said Timothy Truitt sat in the back seat between the children’s car seats, trying to hide under a blanket. Detectives said he lied and gave a fake name.

When deputies searched the car, documents said they found a puddle of urine underneath one of the car seats.

Social services agents told investigators the children’s diapers were full and they both had diaper rash. They also found dried feces in one of the children's hair and on the foot of the other.

Detectives also found a plastic bag of methamphetamine and two glass pipes in the car. Documents said Timothy Truitt is only the father of Adriana.

During questioning, court documents said Michael Hamilton told investigators he helped with the abduction because he wanted to bring Amelia Hamilton back to Washington state with her kids, so she could enter treatment while working on getting custody.

Timothy Truitt faces a charge of child neglect and providing false information to law enforcement. He also faces a child abduction charge in Hampton.

Amelia Hamilton faces child neglect and drug charges.

Her father, Michael Hamilton, faces a charge for hindering law enforcement and drug charges.