Hampton Police searching for two missing children last seen with father

According to police, the two children, ages 1 and 2 years old, were last seen with their father, Timothy Truitt.

Example video title will go here for this video

Police are asking for help searching for two missing children last seen with their father.

Hampton Police are looking for Jaxon Truitt, 2, and Adriana Truitt, 1.

According to the division, the children were last seen with their father, 36-year-old Timothy Truitt.

Around 2:35 p.m. Sunday, someone called 911 about a parental abduction at the Walmart Supercenter on 1900 Cunningham Drive.

A preliminary investigation revealed the children's guardian transported the two children and their father to Walmart. However, once inside the store, Timothy Truitt separated himself and the children from their legal guardian and left the business with the children and an unidentified man, according to police.

Truitt was last seen in a maroon four-dour sedan.

Timothy Truitt is described as a white male, approximately 6'1 with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green hat, black shirt with yellow logo on left chest, gray shorts, white socks and white shoes.

Jaxon Truitt is a 2-year-old boy with a light brown complexion. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with 'Born to Win' in red lettering, black sweatpants, and gray and blue Adidas sneakers.

Adriana Truitt is a 1-year-old girl with a light brown complexion. She has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie, gray sweatpants, and red, white and blue baseball socks.