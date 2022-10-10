x
Portsmouth

Portsmouth police search for man who went missing from bus stop

He was wearing a blue shirt with black squares, black pants and red or brown shoes.
Credit: Portsmouth Police Department
69-year-old Carl W. Hopkins, missing from Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are searching for a man who went missing from a bus stop.

Investigators want anyone who has seen 69-year-old Carl W. Hopkins recently to let them know.

The report about Hopkins didn't say when he was last seen but said it was at the bus stop at High Street and Watson Street.

He was wearing a blue shirt with black squares, black pants and red or brown shoes. The police department shared this picture of him:

Credit: Portsmouth Police Department
The clothes Carl Hopkins was wearing when he was last seen

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please call the department's Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536.

Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s P3 Tips app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com

