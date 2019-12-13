NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News couple has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for their roles in manufacturing and trafficking narcotics in Hampton Roads.

Court documents said 30-year-old Dynetta R. Littlejohn pleaded

guilty earlier this year to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and was sentenced on Friday to five years in prison.

Littlejohn’s codefendant, 37-year-old Robert James Walker pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced on October 23 to nearly 15 years in prison.

Court documents said Littlejohn was at home in August 2018 when law enforcement searched her residence and seized several narcotics like MDMA, promethazine, marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and cocaine base.

During the search, officers also seized two digital scales, $1,225 in cash, glassine bags and other drug packaging material, narcotics cutting agents, and other tools of the drug trafficking trade. Law enforcement even found a loaded Ruger P90 .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and additional ammunition.

In court documents, it said Littlejohn told officers that the items seized belonged to her. The search of the residence sprung from Littlejohn’s cohabitant, Walker, making an illegal U-turn mere hours earlier in a vehicle also filled with drugs, $3,091 in cash, and a loaded Glock GMBH 22, .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Littlejohn and Walker's arrests were part of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts "Project Safe Neighborhoods."

