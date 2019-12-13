NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police charged a man and woman in connection with a homicide near E. Princess Anne Road on Wednesday night.

Police were called sometime after 10 p.m. to the 5000 block of E. Princess Anne Road.

Officers found 46-year-old Thomas L. Christian dead from a gunshot wound.

Police detectives charged Jermaine A. Tucker, 34, of the 1200 block of Norview Avenue, with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm.

Tkeyah J. Bell, 25, of the 1900 block of Darnell Drive in Virginia Beach, has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Tucker and Bell are currently being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.

