NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Norfolk Wednesday night.

Norfolk police said a call for a gunshot victim in the 5000 block of East Princess Anne Road came in around 10:15 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: Robbers steal car in Suffolk, crash it on the Western Freeway

RELATED: Two teens arrested for shooting, injuring Norfolk 12-year-old boy

RELATED: Man injured after Norfolk shooting on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard

RELATED: Woman dies after being hit by car in Norfolk, driver charged with hit and run