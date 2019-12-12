NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Norfolk Wednesday night.
Norfolk police said a call for a gunshot victim in the 5000 block of East Princess Anne Road came in around 10:15 p.m.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
