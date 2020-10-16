Shooting investigation underway in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in Newport News.
According to Newport News Police, officers were called to the 300 block of 73rd Street for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find one gunshot victim.
There are no other details available at this time, including the victim's condition, or the circumstances behind the shooting.
If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.