Shooting investigation underway in Newport News

Police say they found a shooting victim in the 300 block of 73rd Street on Thursday night.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night in Newport News.

According to Newport News Police, officers were called to the 300 block of 73rd Street for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find one gunshot victim.

There are no other details available at this time, including the victim's condition, or the circumstances behind the shooting.