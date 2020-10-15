Newport News police: group planning second amendment rally near headquarters

the Newport News Police Department said a group was planning to stage a second amendment demonstration outside police headquarters.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Thursday afternoon, the Newport News Police Department said a group was planning to stage a second amendment demonstration outside police headquarters.

It's set for 6 p.m., and police said it was likely protesters would be carrying firearms (including long guns).

The group set up this event to oppose a city ordinance stopping the open-carry of guns on city property.

The Twitter release said Chief Steve Drew and Assistant Chief Eric Randall had spoken with organizers for the "Rally for Our Rights" earlier that day.

"We are hopeful the protest remains peaceful," a spokesperson wrote.

Police weren't sure how many people planned to attend the protest.