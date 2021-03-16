One man dead, another injured in double shooting near the Norfolk/Chesapeake city line

Investigators say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Norfolk Police say officers were called to the 2400 block of East Indian River Road, right on the city line between Norfolk and Chesapeake at about 6:53 p.m.

Investigators say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

As of 8 p.m., Indian River Road is closed between the Norfolk city line and Wingfield Avenue. Officials expect the road to reopen around 11 p.m.

Norfolk Police say the Chesapeake Police Department will handle the investigation.