Norfolk man convicted of visa fraud, witness tampering in North Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. — Federal prosecutors say a Norfolk, Virginia man has been convicted on visa fraud charges related to a sham marriage to a soldier at Fort Bragg, and trying to obstruct the testimony of a witness in an official proceeding.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina on Monday says 46-year-old Joshua Kwame Asane was convicted by a federal jury in North Carolina on Friday.

Evidence presented at the trial revealed that the marriage between Asane and the soldier was arranged by Asane's brother.