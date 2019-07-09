NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to a double shooting on Granby Street in August.

Dajah Scutchings, 25, of the 9600 block of 15th Bay Street, has active warrants for malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously discharge a firearm in public, shooting from a vehicle and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Scutchings is wanted in connection to the double shooting in the 800 block of Granby Street that happened on August 30 around 1:45 a.m. The shooting sent one man to the hospital with non-life threatening injures and another man was injured at the scene.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scutchings is asked to call 911 or submit a tip by using the P3Tips mobile app.