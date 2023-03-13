Two shot, seriously hurt in Norfolk

Police said both shooting victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people are seriously hurt in the aftermath of a shooting Monday night, Norfolk police said.

The shooting was reported in the 1100 block of E. Princess Anne Road, off of Tidewater Drive and near the railroad tracks around 9:15 p.m.

Video from the crime scene shows a vehicle that may have crashed at the train tracks and could be connected to the shooting.

No other information is available at this time.

Police ask if you know anything that may help investigators, to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.