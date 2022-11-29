Norfolk residents fed up after series of car break-ins in Freemason District

Residents who live at the Belmont at Freemason Apartments said they prefer not to park in their garage on York Street due to the break-ins.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Tuesday, some Norfolk residents voiced their concerns about a recent spike in car break-ins.

“Nothing is going to get done until someone’s murdered in this building. It is that dangerous," said Evelyn Kapco, who lives at the Belmont at Freemason Apartments.

She said her car windows were recently shattered.

“My car got vandalized on Thanksgiving, two windows. I’m trying to go to work in the morning. I feel like I’m being hunted," said Kapco.

But Kapco is not alone. Several other people say they're experiencing the same frustration.

"I found out Monday morning when I was getting ready for work. Then this Monday, I went back out to my car and they broke in the opposite window of the one that they broke in last time," said Norfolk resident Catherine Rice.

Taylor Williams said he had to replace his window twice.

“I got back over Thanksgiving, came out to my car like smashed. So, I had to replace the window twice now," said Williams.

The group of renters said they want more security and a response from building managers. Many said they are so frustrated, they are moving out.

“At a minimum, we need to see some rent reimbursement for people who are having the property damage. But whatever would really like to see is this garage get secured with a rolling door," said Rice.

Kotarides Companies owns the Belmont at Freemason Apartments. A representative from the company, Tammy Davis, sent us the following statement to 13News Now:

"We have been and continue to be proactively responding to the concerns of our residents. The safety of our residents and our communities are of utmost priority. We continue to cooperate with law enforcement and city officials to address these issues."

“It’s going to move from property to one of us being hurt," said resident Myrna Delgado.

Cars have also been damaged in East Ghent on Woodrow Avenue.

In most of these incidents, residents say nothing was stolen, but the inconvenience and bills to fix the damage are creating frustration.

A Norfolk police spokesperson said that they are investigating the break-ins and provided the following statement last week:

"The Norfolk Police Department has 11 larceny from auto reports and 3 vandalism reports on file that occurred in the 200 block of York Street, and 3 larceny from auto reports and 3 vandalism reports that occurred in the 300 block of Boush Street. All incidents reportedly occurred between November 19th and November 20th. The investigation is still ongoing at this time, and anyone with additional information about any of these incidents is encouraged to contact the Crime Line. Additionally, the Norfolk Police Department reminds everyone to always remove valuables from their vehicles before leaving them unattended."