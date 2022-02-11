Police investigate string of thefts at Salvation Army stores across Hampton Roads

Salvation Army officials said they have upgraded their security systems. They said it cost them about $25,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Leaders with Salvation Army said they are out thousands of dollars in cash, toys and equipment.

“Hopefully we can identify that individual and it’s a less risk, not only to the Salvation Army but to our community as well," said Salvation Army Major Donald Dohmann, of Hampton Roads.

Dohmann said the latest theft happened Saturday night at the Family Store and Donation Center in Chesapeake.

Surveillance video shows someone driving a white or cream-colored Cadillac walking to the store. In the video, you can see the person shatter the front door and walks straight to the safe.

“So, either the person themselves knew it or they shared that information with someone else who executed the break-in and perhaps even linking to the situation over at our Salvation Army in Hampton," said Dohmann.

Dohmann said last week, some storage units in Hampton had the locks ripped off. Dohmann estimates they lost up to $15,000 in equipment.

“We’re going to have to take money that is raised to replace those backup generators, to replace the toys that we had for Christmas this year for our Hampton Salvation Army," said Dohmann.

In August, Dohmann someone took about a thousand dollars from the safe at the Virginia Beach location. Surveillance pictures show the person using an umbrella to hide from the cameras.

“It is clear from the store break-ins that they clearly knew where things were," said Dohmann.

Salvation Army officials said they have upgraded their security systems. They said it cost them about $25,000.

13News Now reached out to the three cities' police departments and divisions to see if they are investigating the thefts.

Chesapeake detectives said they are working with detectives in Virginia Beach. They also said the two incidents may be related.

Officials with the Virginia Beach Police Department sent the following statement:

"We can confirm that we investigated a burglary at a Salvation Army in August. We consulted with Chesapeake police who had a similar burglary. At this time our case is inactive. However, if anyone has information about this case, they can call crime solvers (1-888-562-5887), call (757-385-5000), or submit an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com."