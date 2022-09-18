x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

NPD investigating shooting that left one dead and sent another to the hospital

The call for the shooting came in just after 4 p.m.
Credit: Angelo Vargas / 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a shooting in the 1000 block of Creamer Road, the department said. That's off Chesapeake Blvd. in the Bayview neighborhood.

Police were called to the situation just after 4 p.m., and when they got there, they found that one man had died and another had to be taken to the hospital, the department said. 

The man who was taken to the hospital had injuries that were considered to be life threatening. 

No information was released on a suspect, but the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be posted when it is available. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Trump Judge delaying investigation process after FBI raid

Before You Leave, Check This Out