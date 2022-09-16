Scotty Quixx to face permit revocation hearing

The future of a longstanding nightclub in Downtown Norfolk is uncertain. City leaders allege the owners of Scotty Quixx violated its permit to operate as a business.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Another Downtown Norfolk business could get its permit revoked. The future of Scotty Quixx hangs in the balance.

This comes as city leaders look to crack down on bars and restaurants.

A letter from city zoning staff claims Scotty Quixx's meals tax reports to the city and Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority do not match up.

Now, owners of the longstanding nightclub on Granby Street are scheduled to appear before council members on September 27.

Scotty Quixx co-owner Al Ragas told 13News Now they only got word about the hearing on Monday. He claims unfair treatment is at play.

"It is very vague on the letter. It doesn't tell us when we did that discrepancy. And if it was, if there was something we did wrong, we were never given the opportunity to fix it," Ragas said.

Just on Tuesday, council members revoked a nightclub permit for another downtown business. A shooting outside Legacy left four people, including a sheriff's deputy, injured.

Scotty Quixx, however, has evaded the recent wave of violence in the downtown area.

Ragas said he and Co-Owner Chris Johnson have tried to reach out to city leaders in an effort to reach some type of agreement before September 27. They are waiting for a response.