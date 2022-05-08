4 people shot in Downtown Norfolk, hospitalized

A spokesperson said it happened at 216 E Plume Street, which is in the Downtown area near Slover Library.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Four people were rushed to the hospital early this morning after they were shot in Downtown Norfolk.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on E. Plume Street outside Legacy Restaurant & Lounge, right across the street from Slover Library.

The department tweeted about the shooting around 2:30 a.m.

Police officers say all four victims are expected to live, and that they've detained a "person of interest" in the case. They haven't shared any details about that person, or what led up to the shooting.

13News Now anchor Dan Kennedy was at the scene early this morning, and said there was a security camera aimed at the scene outside the restaurant.

By his count, this makes 15 people shot in this section of Norfolk so far in 2022.

Business owners spoke to 13News Now about the surge in Downtown crime earlier this year, and 90% of those surveyed believed an increased police presence could cut back on shootings.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call the area's Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP or leave a tip online. You can stay anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a reward.

It appears this security camera was aimed directly at the scene where four people were shot.



One business owner surveyed said: “cameras don’t stop people from committing crime when they are aware the police are understaffed.”



NPD is short some 200 officers. pic.twitter.com/Rotx1VECWd — Dan Kennedy 13News Now (@13DanKennedy) August 5, 2022