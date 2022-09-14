Norfolk City Council revokes conditional use permit of Legacy Restaurant and Lounge

NORFOLK, Va. — During a packed meeting for Norfolk City Council Tuesday night, one of their actions included the revocation of Legacy Restaurant and Lounge's conditional use permit.
The future of the business had been in limbo. Early last month, Norfolk police said a shooting outside the establishment left four people — including a sheriff's deputy — injured.
In an interview with 13News Now, one of Legacy's owners said security guards were in place during the shooting. However, city officials claimed business owners still violated their conditional use permit.
Attorneys arguing for and against the business carrying on with its permits spoke before council members.
Ultimately, a 7-to-1 vote took that permit away.
Beforehand, multiple speakers went up before city council members for a different agenda item, advocating for Legacy to stay open. Some expressed that this punishment is misdirected.
Council's vote comes in the midst of a spike in gun violence in the heart of downtown. 13News Now recorded at least 15 people shot so far this year.
A statement from Image Capital Group, the agency representing Legacy, states:
"Legacy Lounge chose Norfolk for its potential not its problems. Fighting for their country is something they are proud of. Fighting with Norfolk City Council who will watch their news interviews but not see them in person is not something they feel that same pride in. We thank Councilman Riddick for speaking on the issue of fairness. All they ask is for that same fairness and they will continue to extend their standing invitation to City Council and downtown Norfolk stakeholders."