Norfolk City Council revokes conditional use permit of Legacy Restaurant and Lounge

A quadruple shooting outside Legacy stemmed from a fight inside in early August, according to Norfolk police.

NORFOLK, Va. — During a packed meeting for Norfolk City Council Tuesday night, one of their actions included the revocation of Legacy Restaurant and Lounge's conditional use permit.

The future of the business had been in limbo. Early last month, Norfolk police said a shooting outside the establishment left four people — including a sheriff's deputy — injured.

In an interview with 13News Now, one of Legacy's owners said security guards were in place during the shooting. However, city officials claimed business owners still violated their conditional use permit.

Attorneys arguing for and against the business carrying on with its permits spoke before council members.

Ultimately, a 7-to-1 vote took that permit away.

Beforehand, multiple speakers went up before city council members for a different agenda item, advocating for Legacy to stay open. Some expressed that this punishment is misdirected.

Council's vote comes in the midst of a spike in gun violence in the heart of downtown. 13News Now recorded at least 15 people shot so far this year.

A statement from Image Capital Group, the agency representing Legacy, states: