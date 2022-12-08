Downtown group calls for ending the night at midnight

The organization advocated for security cameras on Granby Street following the shooting outside Chicho's Backstage.

NORFOLK, Va. — Another shooting in Downtown Norfolk left leaders with the Downtown Norfolk Civic League developing new ideas to curb crime in the area.

“First I was just really shocked, and then I was really angry that this has happened again,” said Preston Callaway, the vice president of the Downtown Norfolk Civic League.

That's his initial reaction after learning 25-year-old Tyshawn Gray shot three men and a Norfolk Sheriff’s deputy outside Legacy Restaurant and Lounge earlier this month.

“I was actually in bed at the time and heard the shots and jumped out of bed,” Carraway said.

Anger and frustration have now transformed into action from group members.

They pushed for security cameras along Granby Street following the shooting outside Chicho’s Backstage about five months ago.

Carraway said now they are calling on businesses to shut down at midnight. It’s a proposal they plan to take up with city council members at their next meeting.

“Two hours from midnight to 2 a.m. that’s a lot of alcohol consumed," Carraway said. " A lot of passion is fueled. And for the places that aren’t managing things, it’s an opportunity for bad things to happen.”

Carraway hopes this plan will stop violence late at night.

“Like the city manager said, we need to see folks who are going to make downtown better and be good neighbors and help everyone down here to have a good time and without worrying about getting shot,” he said.