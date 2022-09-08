Court documents: Suspect in Norfolk quadruple-shooting was kicked out of restaurant before violence

The documents say Gray worked at a restaurant in the downtown area and has lived in Hampton Roads for most of his life.

NORFOLK, Va. — Newly filed court documents have revealed information about Tyshawn Marquis Gray, and the morning he's accused of having shot four people in Downtown Norfolk.

The shooting happened on Aug. 5 outside Legacy Restaurant and Lounge on East Plume Street. One of the people he's accused of shooting is a Norfolk sheriff's deputy.

They're all expected to survive. No deputies or officers returned fire.

Friday, police said the shooting started as an "altercation" in the restaurant. Court documents reveal Legacy staff members kicked 25-year-old Gray out of the business shortly before the shooting began.

They say Gray worked at a restaurant in the downtown area and has lived in Hampton Roads for most of his life.

It's not clear what kind of argument caused Gray to be kicked out of the restaurant, but the violence spurred City Manager Chip Filer to speak out, issuing an ultimatum for Downtown businesses.

He said the police department has stepped up patrols already, and cameras were installed all around, and they're not going to deter crime from people who are bent on committing violence.

"Operating downtown in Norfolk is a privilege," he said. "We have tried cajoling, we have tried asking, we have tried incentivizing, we have tried begging. Those days are now over and the repercussions will now begin."

Gray is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and multiple counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.