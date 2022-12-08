13News Now Exclusive: Cell phone video captures chaos before gunfire that hurt 4 in Norfolk

In the video, a crowd watches as a man is taken to the ground, then dragged by the collar of his shirt.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new video obtained by 13News Now Investigates shows the moments leading to a quadruple shooting in downtown Norfolk.

The cell phone video captured the chaos inside Legacy Restaurant and Lounge, around 1 a.m. on Aug. 5. In it, the crowd watches as a man is taken to the ground, then dragged by the collar of his shirt.

A source familiar with the investigation identified the man on the ground as Tyshawn Gray.

Court documents reveal Legacy staff members kicked Gray out of the business shortly before the shooting began.

Once outside, police say Gray pulled a gun and opened fire on a crowd of people. A Norfolk sheriff’s deputy was among four people shot. Thankfully, all of them survived.

Police flooded the scene and arrested Gray on the spot.

This is the second shooting this year outside a downtown Norfolk establishment. In both cases, police say the trouble began with late-night fights inside.

In March, five people were shot outside Chicho’s over a spilled drink.

In this latest instance, police say an “altercation” inside Legacy escalated into gunfire.

City Manager Chip Filer last week had a stern warning for downtown businesses: “You are no longer able to claim immunity for things that occur outside your establishment when we can find evidence that creates no doubt that the genesis of the activity occurred in your establishment.”

Filer said that he knows about the cell phone video from inside Legacy and has seen it for himself.

He also said the city has additional footage from other cameras in the area, and that all of the video is being used in the investigation.

Filer says the City is evaluating every business in the entertainment district in the coming weeks and months.