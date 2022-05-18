Man arrested for Granby Street shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured

Antoine Legrande Jr. faces several charges in connection to the shooting outside Chicho's Pizza Backstage on March 19.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said a man was arrested for the Granby Street shooting that left three people dead and two hurt back in March.

Antoine Legrande Jr., 24, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm and two counts of malicious wounding.

According to the police department, he was arrested without incident in Norfolk, but he did have a gun with him at the time.

The shooting happened during the early morning hours of March 19 outside Chicho's Pizza Backstage, taking the life of Virginian Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, as well as Marquel Andrews and Devon Harris. Two men had non-life-threatening injuries.

“Today’s announcement is an important first step in providing justice for the families of these three innocent victims,” Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer said in a news release. “I want to thank our men and women in NPD for their tireless investigative work. Let these arrests show that if you commit crimes in Norfolk, you will be held accountable. If you think you will be able to get away with committing crimes in our city, you are mistaken. We will find you and you will be arrested.”

Legrande is being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.