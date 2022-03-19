Family, friends hold vigil in memory of late Pilot reporter

A day after a deadly shooting in downtown Norfolk, a crowd gathered at Granby High School, where 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins once attended.

NORFOLK, Va. — A day after a deadly shooting in downtown Norfolk, flowers, cards and photos of Sierra Jenkins lay where shots rang out on Granby Street.

On Sunday, family and friends paid tribute to Jenkins, a Norfolk native, with a memorial outside of Chicho's Pizza Backstage.

Police say Jenkins and Devon Harris, of Portsmouth, died after a shooting took place near the 300 block of Granby Street early Saturday morning. Three other people were injured.

Both Harris and Jenkins were only 25-years-old.

Jenkins was a reporter for the The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press.

Family, friends and community members held a vigil at Granby High School, where Jenkins graduated, on Sunday night.

"I love my baby. I miss my baby," said Moniquekia Thompson, Jenkin's mother.

Thompson, who traveled from Georgia, said she is 'broken' and 'barely standing.'

Jenkins graduated from Georgia State University and worked as an intern at Atlanta Magazine and CNN before joining The Pilot in December 2020, according to the newspaper.

Several people shared stories and memories of Jenkins, as they mourned the loss.

“I’m very thankful for the memories I did have and very thankful I ever got to know her," said friend Brianna Bennett.

“You take my baby’s peace that she left with you and apply to yourselves," Thompson told the crowd.

Maurice Jenkins, Sierra's father, said he wants people to remember Harris, too. Outside of Chicho's, Jenkins etched Harris' name in chalk near his daughter's memorial.

As of Sunday, Norfolk Police have not released any suspect information.

Jenkins' family hopes for justice and closure, soon.