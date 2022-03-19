Norfolk police: One dead, four injured after shooting on Granby Street

A tweet from police said that there had been a shooting on the 300 block of Granby Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and four others injured.

A tweet from police said that they got a call that there had been a shooting on the 300 block of Granby Street at 1:55 a.m. on Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they found a man who had died at the scene.

They also found a woman and a man who were seriously injured. They were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and their condition is not known at this time.

Two additional men were also taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for injuries that weren't life-threatening.

#NorfolkPD is investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Granby Street. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman and a man went to SNGH with life-threatening injuries. Two other men went to SNGH w/ non-life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 1:55 a.m. pic.twitter.com/SMLoXPZQa5 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) March 19, 2022

At this time, the names of the victims have not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip here.