Norfolk police: One dead, four injured after shooting on Granby Street

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and four others injured.
A tweet from police said that they got a call that there had been a shooting on the 300 block of Granby Street at 1:55 a.m. on Saturday morning.
When they arrived, they found a man who had died at the scene.
They also found a woman and a man who were seriously injured. They were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and their condition is not known at this time.
Two additional men were also taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for injuries that weren't life-threatening.
At this time, the names of the victims have not been released.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip here.
This story is developing, and we will update you when we receive new information.