Virginian Pilot reporter among two killed in shooting on Granby Street that hurt three others: 'There’s no bigger shock than that'

NORFOLK, Va. — Someone shot five people in downtown Norfolk on Saturday morning, and a Virginian Pilot journalist is among the victims.

Family members of 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins confirm she died at the hospital. Police say a man died at the scene, and three others are injured.

With a hospital visitors badge still attached to his sweatshirt, Maurice Jenkins said he felt compelled to visit Granby Street on Saturday morning to see one of the last places his daughter Sierra Jenkins visited.

“For something like this to happen. There’s no bigger shock than that," Jenkins said.

“I got a call at 4 o'clock in the morning from her mother because she got a call from somebody. At that point, I was told she was shot and that’s all I knew. Of course, I rushed to the hospital to find out that she passed away.”

Sierra celebrated her 25th birthday this past week on March 13th.

She was a beloved daughter, sister and journalist.

“She was a reporter for the Virginian Pilot," Jenkins said. "She started out as a breaking news reporter and not too long ago switched over to cover education.”

Sierra was out in downtown Norfolk on the 300 block of Granby Street when the shooting happened just before 2 a.m.

Two people, including Sierra, were rushed to the hospital in bad shape. According to officers, two more people were shot but are expected to be okay.

Jenkins said Sierra was a bystander and was just hanging out with friends who were in town.

“They decided to go out and something bad happened," Jenkins said. "She was just a great all-around person. She was a great daughter, a great sister, a great friend.”

Jenkins said Sierra was bubbly, loved her family and had a lot of plans for the future.

“Had all kinds of life and opportunity ahead of her, but it was cut short because of senseless violence," Jenkins said.

"It was a violent night in our area. And it’s crazy, shootings here, shootings there. It’s a problem and I don’t know what can be done.”

From Friday into Saturday, there were four different shootings in three different cities, all within four hours of each other.